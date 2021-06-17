e-Gulden Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $91.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00439608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000098 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,220 coins and its circulating supply is 17,158,946 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

