e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $343 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.34 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. 317,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,507. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 234.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $551,271.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,860.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,376. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

