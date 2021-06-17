Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $163.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Eaton stock opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

