Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,389 shares of company stock worth $1,091,005. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.