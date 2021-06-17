Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.44

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 2898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.