EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDPFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

