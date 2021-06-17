EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,100 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the May 13th total of 6,163,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,355.6 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock remained flat at $$5.44 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELCPF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Friday, February 26th.

