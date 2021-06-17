Edward J. Zander Sells 12,043 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

