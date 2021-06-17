Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eiffage has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $22.50 on Monday. Eiffage has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $23.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

