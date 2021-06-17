Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded to Neutral by Cleveland Research

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cleveland Research from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELAN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of ELAN opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

