Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600–0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-788 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.28 million.Elastic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,597. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.14. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.30.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

