Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.69.

Get Enbridge alerts:

TSE ENB opened at C$49.86 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$50.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.