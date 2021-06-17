Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in May

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,547,100 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the May 13th total of 2,031,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.6 days.

EDVMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

