Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.56. 252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that ENI will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.