Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,713 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $30,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

