Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $23.69 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,463 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,827,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALNY opened at $168.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.62.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

