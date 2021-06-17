Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 423,759 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 144.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,759 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.27% of Generation Bio worth $20,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 94.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 733,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 50.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 363,459 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $5,590,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $2,729,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,681 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,206,032.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $423,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,630 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,556.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,057 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

