Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,170 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.24% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $22,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $181.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

