Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) vs. Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Critical Survey

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Entera Bio and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Entera Bio currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 148.40%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.97%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Entera Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -3,448.54% -243.01% -135.04% Cabaletta Bio N/A -31.26% -30.15%

Volatility & Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entera Bio and Cabaletta Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $370,000.00 266.46 -$9.98 million ($0.55) -7.56 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -5.38

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Entera Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis. It is also developing EB613 for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

