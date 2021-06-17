Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Sells $325,530.00 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul D. Hinnenkamp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00.

ETR stock opened at $107.40 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

