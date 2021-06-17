Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGLX. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$6.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.