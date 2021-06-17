Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $381,000 Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 54,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of NSSC opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $644.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.39. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $37.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

