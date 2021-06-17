Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $387,000 in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,812 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in QAD by 572.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QAD in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in QAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.95. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

