Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

