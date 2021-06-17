Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 665 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 264,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JELD. B. Riley lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.51.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.