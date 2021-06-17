Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 77.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 162,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,852,000 after buying an additional 15,949,564 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,507,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,928,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,642,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after buying an additional 2,635,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,311,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,350 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

