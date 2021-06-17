Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,314 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Equifax worth $55,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,999,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX opened at $230.90 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $242.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

