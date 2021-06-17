Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $21.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

NYSE:COF opened at $162.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,453,000 after buying an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,077,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

