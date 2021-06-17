Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PayPoint plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PYPTF)

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PayPoint in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPoint’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

PayPoint stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. PayPoint has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

