Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 150,000 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Funko by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

