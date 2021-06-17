Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend payment by 19.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.32. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

