Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 346,451 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 346,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.19% of The Macerich at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 444,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $12,694,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 653,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 105,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $7,143,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

The Macerich stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

