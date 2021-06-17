Ergoteles LLC Buys 54,853 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 268.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in WestRock by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after buying an additional 1,239,906 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

