Ergoteles LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF opened at $176.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,959.44 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.