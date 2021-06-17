Ergoteles LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,921 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.06% of FuelCell Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after buying an additional 2,219,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 664,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

