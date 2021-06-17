Ergoteles LLC Reduces Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $121.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

