Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the May 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EBKDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. 11,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,309. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

