Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Position Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $47.89 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.06.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

