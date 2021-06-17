Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Update

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 13th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $28.01. 34,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,438. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

