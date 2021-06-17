Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $97.78 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.