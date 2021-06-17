Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Flexible Solutions International were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 118,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSI opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. Analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Flexible Solutions International Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

