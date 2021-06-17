Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Agrify at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $3,327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

AGFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Agrify in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Agrify Co. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $21.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.57.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

