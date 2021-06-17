Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,132 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in United Rentals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in United Rentals by 7.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $307.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.10 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

