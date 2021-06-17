Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 109.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after buying an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $264.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

