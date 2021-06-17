Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,670 shares of company stock worth $46,820,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.25. The stock had a trading volume of 247,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $224.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $178.01 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

