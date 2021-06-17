Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ opened at $224.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.70 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.10.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,255,314 shares of company stock valued at $290,431,502 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

