Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $170.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.79. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.