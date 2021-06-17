Ethic Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

