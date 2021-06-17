Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,800,000 after buying an additional 117,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 760,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,135,000 after buying an additional 159,628 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.