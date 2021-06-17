Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $217.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $215.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.17.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $167.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Etsy has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

